Shane Taurima Reappointed To Steer The Waka Of Whakaata Māori

Whakaata Māori Toihau (Chair), Jamie Tuuta has announced the reappointment of Shane Taurima as Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Whakaata Māori.

“Shane’s strong leadership has been instrumental in guiding Whakaata Māori through the Māori Media sector review, the challenges of the global pandemic, and digital transformation. As a result of his efforts, we have seen an unprecedented surge in the number of people watching and engaging with our content. More people are consuming Whakaata Māori content than ever before,” said Jamie Tuuta.

The Toihau announced that Shane Taurima (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) would be reappointed for another five-year term during a Whakaata Māori staff event today that recognised the end-of-year results.

“Whakaata Māori has much to celebrate, with significant achievements over the last year. We are thrilled to have doubled our te reo Māori channel audience, celebrated over 100,000 downloads of MĀORI+, and reached more than 1 million people through MĀORI ACTIVE. Our partnership with the NZ Sport Collective brought live broadcasts of more than 30 secondary school sports to our viewers. In addition, we are proud to have increased our staff engagement score for the third consecutive year, which currently stands at an impressive 4 out of 5. These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the value we bring to our audiences and community,” said Mr Tuuta.

Shane Taurima led the implementation of an outcomes-based performance measurement system at Whakaata Māori, through the creation of the Te Huapae outcomes framework. Measuring impact and holding quality data is integral to good decision making and planning.

“Whakaata Māori now holds a better evidence base, that tells us over 80% of Māori viewers have been inspired and supported to learn te reo Māori and celebrate the Māori culture. And 70% use te reo Māori more by watching our content”, said Mr Tuuta.

The most recent audience survey results show that Whakaata Māori is punching well above its weight with 83% of viewers agreeing our service and content are an important part of national identity and 91% of Māori viewers trusting Whakaata Māori to share Māori stories and promote the Māori language.

“Valuing Māori stories, language and culture is key to a strong, culturally rich New Zealand. It is crucial for Whakaata Māori to continue building momentum and progressing the legacy that we are entrusted with,” said Mr Tuuta.

Shane Taurima expressed his gratitude towards Te Rūnanga Kaiwhakatere o Whakaata Māori (the Board), staff, the wider Māori media sector, and Māori communities. His acknowledgement highlights the collaborative efforts being made to enhance the impact and value of Whakaata Māori.

“I am incredibly privileged to be part of a kaupapa that is an integral part of te ao Māori, a cornerstone of Aotearoa, and part of a global movement of Indigenous storytelling. With our strong foundations in place, I’m excited to progress our digital evolution and ensure that we continue to meet the ever-growing needs of our audiences while contributing real value to the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori,” said Mr Taurima.

The reappointment of Shane Taurima precedes the formal opening of Hawaikirangi, the new content creation studio and training facility at Whakaata Māori. Hawaikirangi will be officially opened at a dawn service by mana whenua, leaders, and Ministers on 4 September 2023.

“Hawaikirangi provides us with a dedicated and reliable space to produce quality content, while also being able to provide hands-on training and development opportunities for our workforce. This will not only benefit Whakaata Māori, but also the wider Māori media sector, by fostering talent and providing a pathway for growth and innovation,” said Mr Taurima.

“The stars and constellations we see in the night sky tell us about the people, culture, and stories of Hawaiki. Hawaikirangi is what we call this special connection to the past, present, and future, which helps us remember the knowledge of our ancestors and their stories.”

“Naming the new facility "Hawaikirangi" reminds us to always be creative and try to do amazing things. It's a way to honour what we want to accomplish and the things that will make us proud. We want to leave a lasting legacy that will be remembered forever, just like the stars and constellations in the sky,” he said.

