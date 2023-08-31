Milking Taxpayers: Taxpayers' Union Reveals Ministry Of Primary Industries Fieldays Expenditure
Thursday, 31 August 2023, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers' Union can reveal
the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) spent over
$125,000 for its stall at the recent Hamilton
Fieldays.
"MPI's extravagant display at the event
showcases financial imprudence. On top of $20,350.72 for
their stall, they coughed up nearly $8,000 to transport 30
staff! MPI should be at Fieldays and I am sure their
presence is welcome, but 30 staff seems overkill. And with a
staggering $96,477.09 for display set-ups, it becomes
evident that MPI prioritised show over substance" commented
Oliver Bryan, Investigation Coordinator at the Taxpayers'
Union.
"With farmer confidence at historic lows, the
last thing they need to see is the Ministry of Primary
Industries spending money on glitzy stalls and sending an
army of bureaucrats to Hamilton. Perhaps a better focus
would be on reducing red tape and eliminating unnecessary
bureaucracy and regulations that burden Kiwi
farmers."
