Animal Justice Party Candidates Announcement: Dynamic Mix Of Candidates Announced For Upcoming Elections

Animal Justice Party Aotearoa New Zealand (AJPANZ) proudly introduces its initial cohort of candidates for the upcoming election. This diverse group of individuals reflects the party's commitment to inclusivity, intergenerational representation, and a shared vision for a more compassionate future.

Among the candidates are:

Sandra Kyle , who brings a wealth of life experience and a deep dedication to animals. With a lifetime of service for animals, Sandra embodies the values AJPANZ holds dear.

, who brings a wealth of life experience and a deep dedication to animals. With a lifetime of service for animals, Sandra embodies the values AJPANZ holds dear. Lily Carrington, a passionate young animal advocate, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday. Lily represents the fresh perspective and energy that AJPANZ believes is vital for the future.

"We are thrilled to announce our diverse and dedicated team of candidates for the upcoming election," said Anna Rippon, AJPANZ Policy President, and also a candidate. "Our party is committed to fostering a society where every voice is heard.”

The announcement of these candidates marks a significant moment for AJPANZ. As the party continues to grow and gain momentum, these candidates represent a wide range of perspectives, united by the common goal of creating a more compassionate society.

In the coming weeks, AJPANZ will reveal additional candidates across the country, each embodying the party’s key values and commitment to shaping a better future.

AJPANZ Candidates

Anna Rippon Port Waikato

Robert McNeil Botany

Melanie Wilson Hamilton West

Madeleine Kane Auckland Central

Sandra Kyle Whanganui

Atom Emet Rongotai

Lily Carrington Hamilton East

About AJPANZ

AJPANZ was incorporated in November 2022.

AJPANZ is a registered political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

© Scoop Media

