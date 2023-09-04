Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Desperate For Climate Action: Standing Firm In The Face Of Violence At Victoria Tunnel

Monday, 4 September 2023, 9:32 am
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion Tamaki Makaurau urges the activists with Restore Passenger Rail at Victoria Tunnel to stand firm. The violence being done to our communities and communities around the world by the fossil fuel, agribusiness and transport sectors in this extractive society must be stopped.

‘As ordinary citizens we are driven to take such actions’ says Caril Cowan ‘decades of protest of marches, delegations, lobbying petitions and more has not prevented this climate crisis. We are desperate for real action on the climate crisis. We stand without reserve with the activists taking action this morning at the Victoria Tunnel in Te Whanganui a Tara Wellington’.

We are experiencing the effects of a 1.2 degree postindustrial temperature increase, with the recent floods, plus fires and droughts. These are unprecedented but expected. Extinction rebellion calls for (this organization) to tell the truth of how they knowingly are contributing to this climate crisis.

Without urgent action we are on track for 2.4 degrees. Current policies do not meet the Paris Agreement of less than 2 degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees.

And both major parties are offering cut backs on the minimal climate action the Climate Minister has been able to get passed. This is terrifying.

Until the Government is no longer under the direction of the corporations putting profit above the ability of the ecosystem to support life, we are driven to be taking these acts of civil resistance.

