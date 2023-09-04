Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Restore Passenger Rail Disrupt Traffic For Second Week

Monday, 4 September 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are back on the street today, blocking southbound traffic in the capital on the north side of The Terrace Tunnel at 8:03 AM.

“We are here again, with full understanding of the potential personal costs, because our government is failing to take action on the climate crisis,” says spokesperson Joseph Fullerton. “So far this year in Aotearoa New Zealand, 16 people have died from climate-induced storms and flooding. We are facing increasing food insecurity. What more will it take? There is no more time to wait. We have been left with no choice but to demand change through civil resistance. It’s time to protect climate, save lives.”

This is the second week that Restore Passenger Rail has disrupted traffic in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. On Tuesday, Rosemary Penwarden was remanded in custody until her trial on 11 September, after gluing onto the road in Kilbirnie. Penwarden is believed to be the first climate activist to be remanded in custody for participating in a peaceful protest. The group anticipates that police may take similar actions again today.

Since September last year, Restore Passenger Rail supporters have demanded climate action, specifically restoring a nationwide passenger rail service and free urban public transport. In July, the government announced plans to purchase new trains for the lower North Island, and make urban public transport free for under 13s.

“We support purchasing new trains for the lower North Island, and making urban public transport free for under 13s, but the reality is that this is simply not enough. We need to be drastically decreasing our carbon emissions. We need everyone in the country to be able to access affordable public transport options,” says spokesperson Joseph Fullerton.

“We know that what we’re seeing now is only the beginning of the climate crisis. Our leaders may be okay with sitting back and watching it happen - but we are not. We invite anyone who is worried about the climate crisis to join us - in action there is hope.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Restore Passenger Rail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 