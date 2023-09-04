Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E Tū Hawaikirangi: New Studio And Training Facility Opens At Whakaata Māori

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

He kura whakaaio ki te rangi, he kōmata whakanui ki te whenua, ko Hawaikirangi e tau nei.

Our traditional stories glisten in the skies, in the pursuit for excellence.

This is Hawaikirangi.

The largest television studio floor and production training facility in Auckland has been officially opened at Whakaata Māori.

Hawaikirangi is home to two studios, offices, audience and guest hosting, and live broadcast facilities for internal productions and the Māori creative sector.

It was officially opened this morning in a dawn blessing with iwi, dignitaries, broadcasters, and creative producers, where the Minister for Māori Development, the Hon. Willie Jackson, challenged political colleagues to support kaupapa Māori.

“We must tautoko this kaupapa. Don’t use us in the games. We are in a fight for our reo. We are in a fight for our culture. Mainstream has had generations of investment. We have had so little investment and we must be given the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

It is the first time Whakaata Māori has had a main studio since moving from Newmarket to East Tāmaki, Auckland in 2017. It means internal content productions will no longer have to hire external studio and production facilities for the first time in six years.

Whakaata Māori Toihau, Jamie Tuuta, said more people are watching Whakaata Māori content than ever before. In the last year alone, Whakaata Māori has doubled its Te Reo Channel audience, celebrated 100,000 downloads of MĀORI+ and reached more than one million people through MĀORI ACTIVE.

“Hawaikirangi provides opportunities to produce content on site, support the Māori media sector as well as engage with schools and communities. It is an important step towards a future, where there is a unique, dedicated space to be original, create stories and to train and develop our people,” said Mr Tuuta.

Hawaikirangi was named in recognition of the original homeland of Hawaiki and the knowledge, traditions, and stories which ancestors placed in the stars to guide future generations. It stands directly opposite Hawaikitangata, the main Whakaata Māori offices, as a gateway to unique content creation.

Whakaata Māori Kaihautū, Shane Taurima, said Hawaikirangi belonged to all, achieved by the support of many.

“Less than a year ago, we had a warehouse. The project team brought their collective skills, knowledge, and experience to bear with rigour and stunning transformation. Today, we have Hawaikirangi,” he said.

Mr Taurima, who has been reappointed for a further five-year term as Chief Executive, also announced that Whakaata Māori would host the world conference of indigenous broadcasters in March next year.

“It is our responsibility as global storytellers to see beyond the now for future generations. We have a mission to serve our people, with unique content made by our people, for all to see. It’s fitting that the name of the world conference is also Hawaikirangi.”

Work began in July 2022 to redesign and transform a warehouse into a fully functional production facility, recycling and reusing existing material wherever possible.

At 232 square metres, the main studio will be the largest, purpose-built live television studio floor in Auckland.

The first production from Hawaikirangi will be WHAKATAU 2023 – Whakaata Māori live debates and coverage of the general election from September 19.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 