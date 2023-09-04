Enrol Now To Get Your EasyVote Card

Time is running out to enrol and receive an EasyVote card for the 2023 General Election.

Everyone who is enrolled to vote by 10 September and has an up-to-date address on the electoral roll will receive an EasyVote pack in the mail. The pack includes an EasyVote card as well as lists of candidates and voting places.

“Having an EasyVote card makes voting easy at the voting place. It helps staff to find your name on the electoral roll and issue your voting papers faster,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

10 September is writ day when the electoral rolls close for printing. People can still enrol after 10 September, including on election day, but they will need to cast a special vote.

89% of eligible voters are enrolled so far. Anusha Guler says approximately 418,000 people, or 11 per cent of eligible voters, have yet to enrol and need to act now.

People can enrol or update their details online at vote.nz using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity.

They can also enrol or update their details by filling in an enrolment form. They can call 0800 36 76 56 to ask for a form, or text their name and address to 3676 and a form will be sent to them.

Key election dates

Sunday 10 September – writ day, rolls close for printing

Wednesday 27 September – overseas voting starts

Monday 2 October – advance voting starts in New Zealand

Saturday 14 October – election day, voting places open 9am to 7pm

