SAFE Launches Nationwide Advertising Campaign Focused On National’s Live Export Policy

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:37 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

National will bring back the cruel live export trade - that’s the message animal rights organisation SAFE wants to remind voters ahead of the election this year with a nationwide advertising campaign.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the ban on live export must remain in place.

"This is an unpopular policy because New Zealanders know how cruel live export was," says Ashton.

"The ban on live export was based on good evidence that the industry causes animals to suffer. National has ignored our calls to drop this policy, which is why we’re taking action."

A recent Curia Poll, commissioned by SAFE found that 61 per cent of voters support the ban of live animal exports by sea, 66 per cent said animal welfare was extremely or very important, and 89% said it was at least somewhat important.

"This should be a reminder to all political parties that kiwis care about animals and ignoring their welfare is unacceptable ."

"The rest of the world is starting to shift away from live animal exports due to significant animal welfare concerns. Australia, Luxembourg, and the European Union are all considering or have taken steps to phase out live animal exports."

"We will continue to call on National to drop its policy to reinstate live export by sea."

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Curia poll results:

The poll was conducted between 3 August and 8 August. Based on a sample of 1,000 respondents, the maximum sampling error (for a result of 50%) is +/- 3.1%, at the 95% confidence level.

- 66% said animal welfare was extremely or very important, and 89% said it was at least somewhat important.

- 61% strongly or somewhat support the ban of live animal exports by sea in April, with 12% neutral, 11% somewhat opposing and 11% strongly opposing. By gender, 74% of women supported the ban and 50% of men supported the ban.

- In provincial cities, 61% supported the ban, and 20% opposed it. In towns, 52% supported the ban, and 27% opposed it. In rural areas, 62% supported the ban, with 28% opposed.

© Scoop Media

