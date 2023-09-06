Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

500,000-strong Coalition Releases Election Scorecards

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

6 September: A new coalition has launched election scorecards, assessing the ability of the major parties to respond to the social and environmental crises facing Aotearoa. Te Pāti Maori and the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand were the only parties to commit to almost all of the policy asks. The Labour Party supported some of the policies - while National and Act disagreed with most of the proposals. New Zealand First and TOP did not respond to requests for information.

The scorecards are created by a coalition of ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Auckland Action Against Poverty, Fairer Future, JustSpeak, 350 Aotearoa, Young Workers Resource Centre, Public Housing Futures and Renters United - together representing the voice of half a million people across Aotearoa.

350 Aotearoa campaigner Adam Currie says ‘‘We’ve made it easy for voters to see which political parties are committed to upholding Te Tiriti O Waitangi, ensuring everyone has a secure, healthy home, and cutting the emissions that are fuelling climate storms. With everything on the line this election, it's crucial voters have this tool to assess which political parties will fight for a fairer, healthier society that works for all of us. After the election, we’ll be holding political parties to account for the pledges they’ve made.”

Renters United President Geordie Rogers says “In an election where so much is at stake for the communities we support everyone needs to understand what’s on the table and what the means for them. Our scorecards allow our half a million members across Aotearoa to make informed decisions when they head to the polls this year.”

Young Workers Resource Centre’s Communication Coordinator, Matariki Roche says “Elections bring with them tides of information that, while important to understand, are overwhelming to navigate. That’s why our organisations have come together to create these scorecards as an easy-to-read overview of policies within our respective kaupapa and each political party's opinion on them. We hope these election aids can be a lighthouse for any voters struggling to navigate this election’s murky waters.”

Brooke Fiafia Pao Stanley of Auckland Action Against Poverty says “This election is crucial in terms of the direction we’re going to take as a country. We don’t have time to continue colonial patterns, solutions and cycles that don’t work, and these cards make it easier to see which parties are about centring the needs of people and planet. This is what we must do if we’re going to respond to the big issues we’re all facing.”

The subject issues of the scorecards include upholding Te Tiriti O Waitangi, housing, workers rights, tax, justice, and economic fairness. The scorecards were created by reaching out to all parties polling above 1%, as of 8 July. Parties were given the oppurtunity to select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a policy proposal, and provide a relevant policy link. TOP and NZ First did not respond, and thus were not included in the scorecards.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & Twitter Stories (James Shaw's CV)

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More




 
 
Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 