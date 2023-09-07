Warner Bros. Discovery Anz Presents Newshub Decision 2023 Election Coverage On Three And Threenow

Newshub has announced its Decision 2023 election coverage plans. Ryan Bridge, Samantha Hayes, Patrick Gower and Jenna Lynch will host Newshub Decision 2023 Election Night live on Three and ThreeNow on October 14. On Wednesday 27 September, Patrick Gower will host Newshub's Leaders Debate which will see Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon go head-to-head in front of a live audience.

Newshub Nation will also host a multi-party Powerbrokers debate featuring minor party leaders moderated by Rebecca Wright and The Hui will host debates for candidates in all the Māori electorates. These debates will be moderated by Julian Wilcox

Newshub will also have up to the minute coverage of every moment of the election campaign on Newshub Live at 6PM, AM, The Project, and at newshub.co.nz.

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ Senior Director of News Sarah Bristow says: "From our daily coverage of political manoeuvrings to feature events like our debates and election night special, Newshub's political coverage is second to none. Our team has its finger on the pulse and works tirelessly to keep Kiwis across every moment leading up to October 14 - because those moments can change the course of an election."

Jenna says, “Elections are the one chance Kiwis get every three years to have their say about what kind of place we want New Zealand to be. Our team is committed to making sure everyone has every piece of information they need before casting their vote on October 14. Wewill be everywhere, capturing every moment, getting you closer to the action, pushing the politicians for answers about the issues that matter to you. We love doing this, we're pumped.”

Ryan says, “Newshub's Election Night is the event you don't want to miss. Samantha and I will guide you through the night as the results roll in. It's the political party you never knew you wanted but will love!”

Samantha says, “I’m looking forward to being in the driver’s seat on election night – the biggest night of the year. We have a brilliant panel of experts lined up who will break down what is happening, as it happens, and what the results mean for you.”

Newshub’s Patrick Gower will moderate the Newshub Decision 2023 Leaders Debate between Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon in front of a live audience at 7PM on Wednesday 27 September. Decision 2023 Leaders Debate brings viewers closer to the key issues as the Labour leader and leader of the opposition go head-to-head.

Paddy says, “This debate will show us which Chris has got what it takes to lead. I can’t wait to get back out there in the middle, on behalf of Kiwis. I’ll hold the leaders to account on the questions that need answering and the topics that need debating. We’ll do all the serious stuff and have some fun too. I don’t want to give the leaders too much advice, but they better be ready. My promise to New Zealand is this: I will put the leaders to the test.”

NEWSHUB’S DECISION 2023 COVERAGE SUMMARY

ELECTION NIGHT

Saturday 14 October, 7PM: Newshub Decision 2023 Election Night, hosted in studio by Samantha Hayes and Ryan Bridge, Patrick Gower and Jenna Lynch. Newshub journalists will cross live from multiple locations around the country. Live on Three and ThreeNow.

DEBATES

Wednesday 27 September, 7PM: Newshub Decision 2023 Leaders Debate with Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon, moderated by Patrick Gower and post-debate analysis moderated by Jenna Lynch with guest panellists. Live on Three and ThreeNow.

Thursday 21 September, 7.30PM: Newshub Nation Powerbrokers' Debate: our multi-party leaders' debate for potential kingmakers this election, featuring the leaders of the ACT, Green, Māori and New Zealand First parties. Powerbrokers will be moderated by Rebecca Wright in front of a live audience duringthe heat of the election campaign in Tāmaki Makaurau. Live on Three and livestreamed on ThreeNow.

Three’s The Hui is hosting seven Māori electorate candidate debates and a Māori Issues debate with a live audience. The debates will be streamed live at newshub.co.nz, and The Hui Facebook page at 8pm, and YouTube live. They start on Tuesday 12 September and the final debate is on October 5. The final debate will play out on Three on 7 October at 10.30AM, following Newshub Nation.

The debates will be moderated by Julian Wilcox who will be part of Newshub Election Night and Newshub Nation’s post-election coverage.

THE MORNING AFTER

15 October, 10AM: as the country wakes to make sense of its election result, Newshub Nation presents its live, extended 90-minute post-election special, hosted by Rebecca Wright and Simon Shepherd.

Three’s The Hui will also deliver a post-election special from 9.30AM, 15 October.

Newshub Nation is made with support from New Zealand On Air.

The Hui is made with support from Te Mangai Pāho and New Zealand On Air.

