Donations Open For 'Luxon: Out Of Touch' Campaign Due To Public Demand
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: NZCTU
The NZCTU has launched a fundraiser for those
wanting to contribute to their election campaign. Since
launching their campaign on Monday, the NZCTU has been
inundated with support from members of the public who are
concerned by what’s at stake this
election.
“We’ve heard the requests from
many corners asking for a way to contribute to the campaign
to ensure as many people see it as possible” said
President Richard Wagstaff. “We’ve been delighted by the
positive reception to the ad – someone even framed the
Herald cover page, they liked it so much!”
Every
dollar raised by the fundraiser will go to promoting the
video online to ensure as many people see it as possible.
Donations can be made at https://www.together.org.nz/out_of_touch_too_much_risk_help_us_spread_the_word
“We’ve
got real momentum here and we want to keep it going. We’re
grateful to everyone who is helping out with donations and
sharing posts online.”
“We know Christopher Luxon
is out of touch and too much risk for New Zealand in a
cost-of-living crisis, clearly a lot of New Zealanders agree
with
us.”
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
