Donations Open For 'Luxon: Out Of Touch' Campaign Due To Public Demand

The NZCTU has launched a fundraiser for those wanting to contribute to their election campaign. Since launching their campaign on Monday, the NZCTU has been inundated with support from members of the public who are concerned by what’s at stake this election.

“We’ve heard the requests from many corners asking for a way to contribute to the campaign to ensure as many people see it as possible” said President Richard Wagstaff. “We’ve been delighted by the positive reception to the ad – someone even framed the Herald cover page, they liked it so much!”

Every dollar raised by the fundraiser will go to promoting the video online to ensure as many people see it as possible. Donations can be made at https://www.together.org.nz/out_of_touch_too_much_risk_help_us_spread_the_word

“We’ve got real momentum here and we want to keep it going. We’re grateful to everyone who is helping out with donations and sharing posts online.”

“We know Christopher Luxon is out of touch and too much risk for New Zealand in a cost-of-living crisis, clearly a lot of New Zealanders agree with us.”

