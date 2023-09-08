Free Fares NZ Urges Labour And National To Reaffirm Commitment To Half Price Public Transport For Disabled People
Friday, 8 September 2023, 10:28 am
Press Release: Free Fares NZ
Free Fares NZ is urging both the National Party and the
Labour Party to recommit to providing half price fares to
Total Mobility users travelling on public transport. Labour
mistakenly promised to provide half price public transport
to disabled people through the Community Connect scheme, as
highlighted
by Free Fares in July and reported by Stuff,
RNZ,
and Newshub
yesterday. A National Party spokesperson reported to RNZ
that National do not plan to scrap the existing
discounts.
“Both parties now have the opportunity to
clarify their commitment to public transport equity for
disabled people, and reaffirm their support for half price
fares for all Total Mobility users, or even better, 100%
Free Fares for all four target groups of our
campaign” says Free Fares spokesperson Hana
Pilkinton-Ching. “We already know that most New Zealanders
support public transport discounts, based on polling last
year; it’s a no-brainer”.
Accessibility and public
transport advocate Ari Kerssens says that “At the end of
the day, the miscommunication is a symptom of just how
complicated this system is, that no one in government
understands it. They should simplify it and make the fares
free for Total Mobility users on all forms of public
transport.”
