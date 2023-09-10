Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rock The Vote NZ Announce Their Candidate For The Rangitata Electorate: Michael Clarkson

Sunday, 10 September 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Rock the Vote NZ

Michael Clarkson is a stay-at-home father to his young daughter. He comes from a sporting background, has competed in mountain biking and inline speed skating, regionally, nationally and internationally, and is passionate about health and fitness.

As a former orderly working for the South Canterbury District Health Board, Michael Clarkson has seen first-hand the many issues with our health system, such as understaffing and the undervaluing of health workers. He would like to implement a “Workers Welfare advocacy service”, an idea he’s been working on for some time, “mainly due to the current failings of the health industry”.

Michael believes there needs to be a review of the Accident Compensation Commission and ACC legislation, to effect improvements in the ACC hearing process and outcomes for injured New Zealanders.

Michael’s main drive is to see transparency and accountability in all sectors, which saw him run in the 2022 Local Body Council Elections as part of a newly-formed ratepayers’ association for the Timaru District. Prior to that he was a Twitter commentator for Martyn Bradbury's “Waatea Fifth Estate”.

Another area of concern for Michael, as the father of a young child, is the school curriculum and the “driving implementation of ideologies that have nothing to do with education”.

Michael says “Our freedoms, freedom of speech, and our values have been massively eroded in recent times and it’s time for them to be reclaimed”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rock the Vote NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party's rigorous policy includes plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

National: Literacy Guarantee For Young Readers

NZ’s literacy rates have been steadily declining in recent decades. Currently, after eight years of schooling, only 56% of pupils are able to read as well as they should for their age and kids in low-decile schools are almost two years behind their peers in high-decile schools. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 