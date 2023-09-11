Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Uncertain Future For Fishing And Hunting Under Labour Party’s Wildlife Act Review

Monday, 11 September 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The proposed scrapping and replacement of the Wildlife Act signals an uncertain future for Fish & Game New Zealand and freshwater fishing and game bird hunting.

The Labour Party has announced that if it is re-elected, it will repeal and replace New Zealand’s Wildlife Act, which protects native wildlife and recognises valued introduced species such as game birds for hunting.

Along with the Conservation Act, the Wildlife Act is Fish & Game’s primary governing statute, setting out the sustainable management of valued introduced species as a food source and their place in New Zealand.

"We are alarmed at what this means for Fish & Game, thousands of anglers and hunters, freshwater species, game birds and their habitats," says Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish & Game New Zealand.

"What is particularly disappointing is we have not been given the opportunity to fully participate in this process to date and the Labour Party has set a very ambitious timeline for what is an incredibly complex piece of legislation. After all, Fish & Game is a statutory organisation with proven expertise in crafting policy and sustainably managing species and their habitats.

"Fish & Game supports the protection of endangered or threatened species and agrees that legislative frameworks need to provide the tools to ensure these species exist now and into the future. Any reform also needs to ensure mana whenua rights and aspirations are recognised and gives full effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"What we need is workable legislation which protects indigenous species and ensures the sustainable management of valued introduced species for the benefit of all New Zealanders and recognises and empowers people, communities and Fish & Game’s conservation efforts.

"Sports fish and game birds have an indispensable place in New Zealand's cultural heritage and ecosystems, existing in tandem with indigenous species. Sports fish and game are also a valued food resource for families and communities across New Zealand."

In crafting a new wildlife framework, it will be important to preserve Fish & Game’s statutory mandate, which has been pivotal in managing sports fish and game populations and protecting and enhancing New Zealand’s environment, says Jordan.

"Fish & Game is New Zealand’s leading freshwater champion. Without Fish & Game, this country will lose a key advocate for the health of our rivers and lakes.

Environment Minister David Parker recently applauded the work of Fish & Game following changes to the Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBE).

"Minister Parker told Parliament that New Zealand needs to protect the habitat of trout and salmon and that a lot of the environmental advocacy is done by what he labelled the ‘fantastic membership-based organisation Fish & Game’," says Jordan.

"He stated our licence holders are passionately interested in protecting their access to trout and salmon, and they're a force for good.

"Fish & Game urges all political parties to maintain a consistent approach to wildlife management for valued introduced species and ensure the statutory organisations that manage these populations have a seat at the table."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts & Corporates As Children

Back when kids were still being driven to school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given any chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. After the Greens started sharing power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs instead of gas-guzzling SUVs. This week, National's Simeon Brown mocked the CCD as a way of helping rich people buy Teslas. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 