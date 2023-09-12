PREFU Exposes Political Promises
Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Today’s PREFU has some alarming statistics showing an
economy deteriorating and the cost of unaffordable
government expenditure, mainly in the 2022 and 2023
budgets.
Despite this alarming economic and fiscal
picture, political parties are making unaffordable promises,
talking about a surplus by 2027, or four years time, all of
which depends on growth, ‘lala land’ expenditure
assumptions, and an immigration blow out of 100,000
immigrants this year.
There is so little left after
health pre-commitments, that is $1.3b in 2024, $1.9b in
2025, and $1.6b in the 2026 budget. None of which covers
inflation, or the new policies other parties are tossing
around – like an eight-armed octopus.
Both National
and Labour’s promises already portend massive cuts
elsewhere.
Of similar alarm is the multi-year capital
allowance of less than $3b to cope with new
expenditure.
Looking ahead, New Zealand faces a decade
of deficits even if the budgets only increaser by $1b per
year, with government revenue increasing over the next four
years by almost $4b - that being the result of fiscal drag
and bleeding taxpayers with higher taxes from bracket creep,
a present fact that has continued for years.
This
PREFU exposes the other political party’s failure to
concentrate on affordable basics and expecting the public to
trust
them.
