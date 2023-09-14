Environment Policies Revealed

Last Night’s EDS Political Debate generated some heat but also shed some light on party policies for the environment and conservation. Hosted by Auckland law firm Bell Gully and livestreamed to a large audience, Hon David Parker (Labour), Hon John Tamihere (Te Pāti Māori), Hon James Shaw (Greens) and Simon Court MP (ACT) were questioned by EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“The discussion ranged widely across climate change, freshwater, resource management reform, oceans and conservation,” said Gary Taylor.

“Most heat was generated by the ACT spokesperson who denied there was a climate emergency and advocated repeal of the Zero Carbon Act and doing away with the Climate Commission. He also supported mining on land and in the ocean and wanted to rely on the law of nuisance instead of plans to determine land uses. He also made many in the audience uncomfortable with his views on Māori engagement.

“In contrast the differences between the other parties seemed less obvious and more nuanced. However, the National Party wants to repeal the new resource management laws “before Christmas” which the debate moderator (me) described as a ‘triumph of retail politics over commonsense' and asked National to think through a more intelligent response in which it amended the new laws to its satisfaction rather than starting over.

“Te Pāti Māori President emphasized the need for Māori to be engaged in policy design and the urgent need to sort out rights and interests in freshwater. He also was clear that TPM was strong on environmental limits and targets and reinforced the need to consider ways of supporting native afforestation on Māori land.

“In response to questions about whether National will continue to support freshwater implementation, its spokesperson said that policy hasn’t been announced yet but agreed that its agricultural policies did not envisage reversing the direction of travel on freshwater.

“As expected, given the issues being debated, the Greens spokesperson was most progressive on climate policy and also outlined their new oceans policy which looks for an Oceans Ministry or equivalent.

“Labour has yet to announce its oceans and fisheries policies and its spokesperson claimed credit for bringing oceans and fisheries under one Minister. Labour also saw both the freshwater and resource management reforms to fruition and did not want to go backwards.

“Overall the debate was a useful insight into party differences with the key concern for the environment being the potential influence of ACT thinking in a National-led government whilst there was reasonable congruence on the way forward from the parties on the left.

“EDS is grateful to the representatives for their attendance and contributions. We do not take party political positions but leave it for voters to watch the evening’s proceedings online and make up their own minds. We do however urge everyone to think beyond the economic issues in play and consider the wider environmental issues as well,” Mr Taylor concluded.

The full replay of the debate can be viewed here (audio starts 16 minutes in) and can be freely used with attribution. The link will be available for at least the next 3 years.

