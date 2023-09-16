Former Mayoral Candidate Announces Candidacy For General Elections 2023

Former Mayoral Candidate Fiona Green, a well-known figure in Whangarei city's political landscape, has officially declared her candidacy as an Independent for the upcoming General Elections in 2023.

With an impressive track record of public service and a passionate commitment to the community, Fiona Green brings a fresh perspective and a vision for a brighter and happier future for all citizens.

Having previously run an impactful campaign during the Whangarei Mayoral and Councillor elections, Fiona Green garnered widespread support and recognition for het dedication to addressing the pressing issues facing Whangarei city. With a focus on fostering economic growth, improving infrastructure, and advocating for social equality, Fiona aims to build upon ther previous campaign's success to effect lasting positive change on a larger scale.

Throughout her voluntary political career,in Disability, Business, Social Justice Activism Fiona has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to public service, earning the respect and admiration of constituents from all walks of life. Her strong leadership skills, ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders, and commitment to transparency are qualities that have defined her approach to governance and community engagement.

By extending her aspirations to the General Elections in 2023, Fiona seeks to bring her vision and expertise to a wider platform, offering citizens an opportunity to vote for a leader who is genuinely committed to their needs, aspirations, and concerns. Fiona's platform is built on the principles of integrity, inclusivity, and progress, with a focus on sustainable development, education, and healthcare accessibility.

In her announcement, Fiona stated, "I am humbled and honoured to announce my candidacy for the General Elections in 2023. Our city is at a critical juncture, and I believe that together, we can overcome the challenges we face. I am committed to working tirelessly to create a brighter future for all citizens, and I humbly ask for your support and trust in this endeavor."

As the campaign season unfolds, Fiona intends to continue engaging with residents throughout the city, listening to their concerns, and offering solutions that reflect the community's needs. She aims to foster an open dialogue, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued.

For more information on Fiona Green and her campaign for the General Elections in 2023, please visit her campaign website www.fionagreen.net

