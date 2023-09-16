New Zealand First Party List

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Party List for the upcoming 2023 General Election.

We have had a great number of applicants and potential candidates moving through the selection process over the past few months.

Our final selection for our list proves we have a wide range of highly qualified, skilled, and experienced New Zealanders who have put their hands up to represent our Party and New Zealand.

This is the team that will give a voice for kiwis who want some certainty, experience, and common sense back in parliament.

1 Winston Peters (List)

2 Shane Jones (Northland)

3 Casey Costello (Port Waikato)

4 Mark Patterson (Taieri)

5 Jenny Marcroft (Kaipara Ki Mahurangi)

6 Jamie Arbuckle (Kaikoura)

7 Andy Foster (Mana)

8 Tanya Unkovich (Epsom)

9 David Wilson (Upper Harbour)

10 Erika Harvey (Tauranga)

11 Kirsten Murfitt (Bay of Plenty)

12 Lee Donoghue (Hutt South)

13 Stuart Husband (Waikato-Hauraki)

14 Gavin Benney (Whangarei)

15 Anne Degia-Pala (Kelston)

16 Robert Ballantyne (Rangitata)

17 Helma Vermeulen (Rangitikei)

18 Laurie Turnbull (Napier)

19 Taylor Arneil (Wellington Central)

20 Keegan Langeveld (Dunedin)

21 Tira Pehi (Taupo)

22 Shane Wiremu (Christchurch East)

23 Mark Arneil (Christchurch Central)

24 Michelle Warren (Northcote)

25 Robert Monds (Papakura)

26 Kevin Stone (Hamilton West)

27 Jackie Farrelly (West Coast Tasman)

28 Geoff Mills (Rongotai)

29 Anthony Odering (Waitaki)

30 William Arnold (Whanganui)

31 Craig Sinclair (East Coast)

32 Russelle Knaapp (Hamilton East)

33 Lindsay Kirslake (Banks Peninsula)

34 Andrew Hogg (Manugakiekie)

35 Caleb Ansell (Coromandel)

