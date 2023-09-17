Te Pāti Māori Announces Policy Asserting The Rights And Wellbeing Of Whānau Hauā (Disabled And Impaired Whānau)

Te Pāti Māori have announced a policy asserting the rights of Whānau Hauā within Aotearoa, their whānau, hapū, and iwi. The policy introduces significant changes, including the establishment of a Mana Hauā Authority, mandated inclusion of Māori disability organisations in policy creation, the abolition of ACC, and the establishment of a Māori ACC entity.

It will reallocate 25% of all Disability funding to the Mana Hauā Authority, reform building standards for full accessibility, and removal of barriers for Tangata Hauā in healthcare. Te Pāti Māori aims to address the higher rates of disability among Māori and their lessened access to support and health services.

“The policy is a direct response to the rising costs of living, systemic racism, and the inequitable treatment of Tangata Hauā in our country” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“We are committed to being a movement that leaves nobody behind and being a voice for those who are constantly being marginalised in Aotearoa”.

The policy also includes initiatives for Mokopuna Hauā, disabled Māori children, ensuring they receive necessary support to live full lives. It also commits to equitable healthcare provision, abolishing the minimum wage exemption for Tangata Hauā, and ensuring safe, accessible housing.

“We intend to make Te Reo Rotarota (Te Reo Māori Sign Language) as an official language in Aotearoa, and will provide pathways for te reo Māori speakers to learn Te Reo Rotarota and New Zealand Sign Language”

"We are committed to ensuring the rights of Whānau Hauā are upheld, and they are treated with dignity and respect”.

"This policy lays out our path to achieving tino rangatiratanga for whānau, hapū, and iwi, and improving outcomes for Tangata Hauā in Aotearoa” Ngarewa-Packer said.

The policy can be found here.

