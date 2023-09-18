Consultation Opens On National Policy Statement For Natural Hazard Decision-making

The Government is seeking feedback on a proposed National Policy Statement for Natural Hazard Decision-making, which would help to manage risks to people and property from natural hazards such as floods, landslides and coastal inundation.

The proposed NPS would strengthen local decision-making on new development in areas at risk of natural hazards. It would guide local authorities on how to consider natural hazard risks when making decisions on regional policy statements, regional plans, district plans and resource consents.

It is expected to limit new development in areas that are at high risk and require mitigations for other areas to ensure people and property are protected. It is not intended to reduce overall housing supply or prevent or restrict development in at-risk areas where development is currently a permitted activity and does not require resource consent. It also will not affect existing use rights of land.

The proposed NPS is the first phase of a two-step process to strengthen how the Resource Management Act manages risks from natural hazards. Feedback from consultation will inform final decisions on the NPS, which is expected to be in place by early 2024.

Consultation opened on 18 September 2023, and closes at 11.59pm on 13 November 2023. For more information, please visit the Ministry for the Environment website.

© Scoop Media

