Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SEANZ Welcomes Labour Party Solar Funding Announcement

Monday, 18 September 2023, 4:49 pm
Press Release: SEANZ

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) welcomes the announcement today from the Labour Party to incentivise residential solar and battery installation as well as increase funding for community projects and Kāinga Ora housing. Increasing solar and battery installations will help households reduce energy bills, reduce carbon emissions, and provide community resilience from weather disasters. The inclusion of funding for innovative energy-sharing projects is also welcomed as these will further share the advantages of solar across all electricity consumers. However, SEANZ urges all parties to do more to increase the uptake of solar across all sectors and to work with the industry to remove other obstacles.

SEANZ has four key points it is asking all parties to address in their election policy to ensure we meet the 68 percent increase in electricity generation forecast by Transpower by 2050:

  • NZ Standards for solar technology updated and cited in law immediately
  • Development funding for industry capacity and capability building to create new sustainable jobs
  • Apply universal rules across all network operators such as a universal connection agreement
  • Remove all barriers to utility solar take up including speeding up consultations on consenting processes and local low interest finance for developments

SEANZ Chair Brendan Winitana says: “it is good to see some political parties taking a hands-on approach to advance electrification and combating climate change through the use of solar and battery technologies, however, we also need to work collaboratively with the next government on standards, regulations, and removing other barriers to solar uptake across all sectors and we would like to see that commitment in all party election policies”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SEANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National Party: Labour Turned Down Proposal to Stop Funding Gangs

Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet considered whether to stop government contracts involving funding for gangs in July and deliberately chose to keep doing so. Simeon Brown claims then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan lodged a paper on 17 July that included a proposal not to engage in or renew any contracts with gang members, but Cabinet failed to approve the proposal. More



 
 
ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 