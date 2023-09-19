Controller Update Published

We’ve published our latest Controller update. This update explains recent events in Parliament’s authorising of public expenditure and our work in monitoring government spending and providing assurance to Parliament and New Zealanders.

Since 30 June, our auditors have been auditing the financial statements of government departments and the consolidated Financial Statements of the Government for the year ended 30 June 2023. Confirming the nature and amount of any unappropriated expenditure is an important part of this work.

We will complete our audit of the Financial Statements of the Government by 30 September 2023. As required by the Public Finance Act 1989, those Statements will include, in the Statement of Unappropriated Expenditure, disclosure of any public money spent during 2022/23 without the correct authority.

This update also sets out what we will be doing to monitor public spending against the legislative authority in 2023/24.

