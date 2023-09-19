Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Celebrates New Zealand’s Commitment To Global Ocean Treaty

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 8:25 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

News that New Zealand will be an early signer of the Global Ocean Treaty is being celebrated by Greenpeace this week, who are calling it a win for nature, global cooperation and people power.

The historic Treaty, which UN member states agreed to in March, sets out the legal framework for creating protected areas on the High Seas, where activities such as commercial fishing, oil drilling and deep sea mining would be off limits.

Scientists recommend placing 30% of the global oceans into protected areas by 2030 in order to avoid the worst of the climate and biodiversity crises.

Greenpeace Aotearoa oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper has commended the New Zealand government’s decision to be an early signatory on the Treaty, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta due to sign on behalf of Aotearoa in New York on Wednesday local time.

"We congratulate the Minister and the New Zealand government’s firm commitment to this historic agreement", she says.

"Signing the Treaty is a strong indication that Aotearoa will ratify the agreement - something that 60 countries must do for it to be brought into legally-binding force.

"The oceans are facing increasing threats from destructive human activities but there is a solution: putting large, ecologically important areas off-limits and allowing them to recover and thrive.

"This hard-won agreement is the mechanism to do this, and there is no time to lose. If we are to meet the 30x30 target, world leaders must act with urgency - ratify the agreement and begin making proposals for High Seas marine protected areas (MPAs)."

Last week, Greenpeace released a report that illustrates the increasing pressures faced by the ocean including pollution, ocean acidification and commercial fishing. The report found that commercial fishing has increased by 22% over the past four years in biodiverse areas that have been earmarked for early protection.

Hooper says: "The situation is urgent. Things have been getting worse for the ocean, not better, but this Treaty and what it allows for is a ray of hope for the future.

"This year, countries have shown what’s possible when they work together for the good of our planet. And millions of people have been part of the campaign to make them take notice.

"We urge nations to continue in this spirit of collaboration, work hard to bring the Treaty into force, and start putting together MPA proposals. The five million people who have followed this campaign will be watching, and encouraging the strongest protections possible for the blue planet we call home."

Over 5.5 million people around the world signed petitions calling for a strong Global Ocean Treaty, including 70,000 from New Zealand.

Last week Greenpeace Aotearoa launched a new petition calling on the New Zealand Government to help create marine protected areas on the high seas.

Recent timeline of Global Ocean Treaty

March 2023: UN states unanimously agree the Global Ocean Treaty text

June 2023: Global Ocean Treaty adopted by the UN

September 2023: Global Ocean Treaty opens for signing for a period of two years.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote.More



 
 
Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 