Climate Prisoner Jen Olsen To Be Represented In High Court Appeal

At 2:15 pm today, Thursday 20 September, Jen Olsen’s appeal against the decision to deny her bail will be heard by Justice Radich at the Wellington High Court on Molesworth St.

On the 4th of September, 2023, Jen took part in a road block protest in support of Restore Passenger Rail’s demands. These are to restore nationwide inter regional rail services and make local public transport free in order to lower the cost of travel and reduce transport emissions in Aotearoa New Zealand. In doing so she was arrested and determined to be in breach of her bail conditions. That day she was sent to Arohata prison and has been held there ever since.

“Top climate scientist Professor James Renwick warned on Friday 8 September that if we reach 3 or 4 degrees of global warming, we will experience the collapse of civilisation. Based on its policies and actions, New Zealand’s emissions are in line with 3-4 degrees of global warming, according to Climate Action Tracker. This means we are on track to our civilisation’s collapse. Successive governments have failed us for over 30 years, and now our two biggest political parties are planning to fail us if either of them forms a government after the election. This constitutes a betrayal of the New Zealand people by our leaders. It is now the duty of every person to resist.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden.

