Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Social Media Study To Monitor 2023 Election Campaign

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Victoria University of Wellington

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington researcher Dr Mona Krewel will be running the New Zealand Social Media Study (NZSMS) during the 2023 election campaign.

Over the coming weeks, the study will analyse how political parties and their leaders use social media to target, inform, interact with, mobilise and persuade voters in this election.

Dr Krewel and her team of 10 research assistants will publish weekly findings from their social media content analysis of salient campaign topics, the dominant political actors in the parties’ campaigns, and their campaigning tactics, including the use of negative campaigning and dis- and misinformation.

The study’s findings and commentary will be published on the University’s website on:

  • Friday 29 September 2023 (based on data from 11-17 September 2023)
  • Friday 6 October 2023 (based on data from 11-24 September 2023)
  • Thursday 12 October 2023 (based on data from 11 September-1 October 2023)
  • Friday 20 October 2023 (based on data from 11 September-12 October 2023).

“The impact of social media in elections is growing worldwide. We therefore need to know what is going on in social media campaigns at election time.

“The New Zealand Social Media Study will provide evidence-based commentary on the social media campaigns of parties and party leaders in this election,” she said.

The work continues the NZSMS’s 2020 election study, which provided insights into the social media communication of parties and their leaders throughout the campaign.

“For the most part, parties and their leaders in 2020 campaigned responsibly and we only found mis- and disinformation in 2.5 percent of the more than 3,000 Facebook posts analysed.

“However, our research has found mis- and disinformation has doubled over the past three years. Now, about 5.2 percent of Facebook posts use mis- or disinformation and this may well increase in the run-up to election day.”

Compared with many other countries, there is still healthy political discourse on social media in New Zealand, she said.

“However, the speed with which the spread of mis- and disinformation is increasing in Aotearoa makes it more important than ever to carefully monitor social media campaigning and weigh in with evidence-based, non-partisan academic commentary during the election.”

The NZSMS is an independent academic project and not affiliated with any political party.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Victoria University of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 