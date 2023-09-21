SFO Statement - CBL Verdicts
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office is considering today’s
verdicts in the CBL Insurance case and says it will continue
to prioritise investigating allegations of corporate fraud
that threaten New Zealand’s reputation as a safe place to
do business.
Former CBL Insurance Chief Executive
Officer and Managing Director Peter Harris and former Chief
Financial Officer Carden Mulholland were today found not
guilty on theft, false accounting and obtaining by deception
charges following a High Court trial in April.
CBL had
a market valuation of just under $750 million when it
collapsed in 2018 in one of New Zealand’s largest
corporate failures.
“This was an important case for
the SFO to take as the alleged conduct threatened New
Zealand’s reputation as a safe place to do business and
the trust placed in our institutions and business
community,” says SFO Director Karen Chang.
“As New
Zealand navigates a period of economic uncertainty, it is
particularly critical that we investigate allegations of
serious and complex fraud that undermine confidence in our
businesses, regulatory systems and financial
controls.”
