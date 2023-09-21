Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes National’s Plan To Revive The International Education Sector
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to National’s four step plan to boost
international enrolments across Tertiary Education
Institutions, Taxpayers' Union Deputy Campaigns Manager,
Connor Molloy said:
“At a time when universities all
over the country are reporting crushing deficits and
announcing hundreds of redundancies, it is paramount that
New Zealand remains an attractive prospect for foreign
pupils to boost revenue and stimulate our education
sector.
“Despite the pandemic period strongly
contributing to a sharp drop in international enrolments,
the pick-up since then hasn’t nearly been strong enough.
National’s plan will at least make it easier and more
affordable for oversees students to study in New
Zealand.
“While fast-tracking visas and extending
working time allowances is a good start, more needs to to be
done across the rest of the economy to strip back
regulation, entice investment, and optimise
productivity.”
