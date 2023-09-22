Lecture On Coming World Government.
Friday, 22 September 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: Bruce Porteous
Mr Darris McNeely from the USA will be conducting public
lectures in Auckland and Christchurch presenting a frame
work for a new global government. It is now recognized that
unless there are changes to how we govern our planet,
mankind runs the risk of destroying its ability to sustain
life. Mr McNeely, who hosts the popular TV program Beyond
Today https://www.ucg.org/beyond-today/television?
seen weekly around the world, will present a seminar on a
coming global government to replace existing governments to
prevent the world from predicted disaster, ending the
suffering experienced by many today from wars, famine,
disease, natural disasters, social bread-down and growing
environmental disaster.
Over 4 years ago the UN
Secretary-General told the UN General Assembly that the
planet has only 11 years left to prevent irreversible damage
from climate change. Since then, the situation has only
deteriorated. Darris McNeely will present how this coming
global government will be introduced and
operate.
