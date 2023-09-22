It Shouldn’t Take An Election To Get Government To Cut Waste
Friday, 22 September 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to news that the Ministry for the Environment
intends to cut back hundreds of jobs, Taxpayers’ Union
Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:
“Since 2017,
Government spending has increased by nearly 70%. Expenditure
at the Ministry for the Environment alone was forecast to be
361% larger in 2023 than in 2017. Cash-strapped New
Zealanders should be rejoicing at even the tiniest whiff of
financial responsibility from this Government, but it
shouldn’t take the threat of losing an election for Labour
to pull their finger out and start cutting back
waste.
“Robertson has committed to finding $4
Billion in savings in four years. That might sound like a
lot, but it’s less than 1% of Government expenditure and
not even 5% of the increase in spending since Labour took
office. It is a start, but when it comes to reining in waste
the Government has barely made it off the starting
block.”
