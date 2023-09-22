Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nordic Plastics Report: The Planet Needs Higher Ambition - Greenpeace Aotearoa

Friday, 22 September 2023, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

A report from the Nordic Council of Ministers on recommendations to address plastic production doesn’t go far enough, according to Greenpeace Aotearoa.

The Nordic Council of Ministers published a report to provide modeling of 15 policy interventions that could reduce annual mismanaged plastics by 90% and virgin plastic production by 30% by 2040 compared to 2019 levels.

Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee says the world needs higher ambition if it’s going to address the plastic pollution crisis.

"It is great that the Nordic Council of Ministers agrees that we cannot end plastic pollution without reducing plastic production.

"World governments have been charged to develop an instrument that will end plastic pollution and even this report acknowledges that a 30% reduction in plastic production by 2040 falls short of what the planet desperately needs.

"We must reduce plastic production by at least 75% to support the 1.5° C Paris agreement. For our climate and planet, and to protect human health, human rights, and our communities, we need to see much greater ambition if we are serious about ending this crisis."

The release of the Nordic Council of Ministers report comes just after the release of the zero draft of the Global Plastics Treaty. The Global Plastics Treaty, which delegations will continue to negotiate at the upcoming third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC3), is a crucial instrument where discussions will continue in developing a legally-binding Global Plastics Treaty.

Greenpeace Aotearoa has been advocating for a strong and equitable Global Plastics Treaty, highlighting the importance of centering the voices and meaningful participation of indigenous peoples and frontline communities in discussions, and launching a petition which has garnered more than 47,000 signatures in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Lee says the Global Plastics Treaty must cut plastic production by at least 75% to ensure that we stay below the 1.5° C Paris Agreement.

"Nobody wants to see wildlife choking on plastic. Nobody wants microplastics turning up in our food, water and air."

