Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Future Of Communities On The Line This Election

Saturday, 23 September 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party co leader James Shaw attended a South Dunedin Future street meeting today to discuss local responses to climate change.

“The extreme weather events that Aotearoa has seen this year have been supercharged by climate change. How we go about building resilient and affordable communities that meet everyone’s needs despite the challenges of climate change will be a critical question for the next government. For the Greens, the answer is clear: we must slash our emissions, and take action to protect our homes and communities from extreme weather,” says Green Party co leader James Shaw.

“The climate crisis is no longer something that’s happening to someone else, somewhere else, at some point in the future. It’s happening to us, it’s happening here, and it’s happening now. South Dunedin is one of many communities across Aotearoa - including Queenstown just this week - that understand this clearer than ever.

“The Green Party is the only political party with a fully costed plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. A key part of our plan is making sure places like South Dunedin can access a new $750 million Urban Nature Fund that will empower communities to create jobs restoring and protecting nature in towns and cities.

“We will also work with local organisations like South Dunedin Future to make sure that developers and councils are working together to construct homes and buildings designed to reduce emissions and handle extreme weather. A critical part of this will be ensuring much greater use of green spaces that not only provide a space to relax, but filter and drain flood waters.

“The decisions the next government makes will shape climate action in Aotearoa for the rest of this decade – and the rest of the century. Who is in government taking these decisions will have a huge impact on what the future looks like for communities like South Dunedin. I cannot think of anything more dangerous than a government with David Seymour and Winston Peters calling the shots.

“Our communities can be places where people and nature thrive, with warm and affordable homes powered by clean energy, accessible and climate-friendly ways of getting around, and healthy green spaces. But we need a government with the courage to do it,” says James Shaw.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: Ilam Green Party Candidate Gets Miked Up

Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about local issues in Ilam and Canterbury, his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in the Labour stronghold of Mt Albert. More

Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


 
 
Government: No Economic Recession

The economy has turned a corner with confirmation that the country was never in recession and stronger than expected growth for the June quarter. Annual growth stands at 3.2%, with the size of the economy at $395B, bigger than it was pre-COVID. More

ALSO:


Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 