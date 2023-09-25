Rt Hon Winston Peters RE: The Call For Corporate Manslaughter Legislation
Monday, 25 September 2023, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
This matter begins with the Pike River investigation
being inadequate, inexplicably lengthy, and after millions
of dollars, the evidence that should have been placed before
the public still has not been.
We have always believed
that Pike River is a crime scene, and that a proper
investigation would have come to that conclusion.
Blue
collar workers have a right to know they are working in
conditions with the appropriate safety standards, which was
not happening at Pike River and was the reason why
twenty-nine workers lost their lives.
These workers'
families know that too many people have been involved in the
investigation who were not proceeding on the basis of
neutrality or independence to get to the truth. Too many had
a prior hand in allowing the work safety standards to
seriously corrode in the years before the Pike River
disaster. That is not only our view but the view of experts
in mining.
Accordingly, the family of victims calling
for corporate manslaughter legislation require at the least
very serious consideration of their proposal. Whilst getting
to the Pike River truth has always been New Zealand
First’s priority, we nevertheless will be taking the
victim’s family's request today
seriously.
