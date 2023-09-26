Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green List Good News, But Don’t Stop There

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

 

The addition of two automotive roles to the immigration Green List is great news, but there’s more work to be done to solve the skills shortage facing many businesses in the sector.

That’s the call from the Motor Trade Association (MTA), in response to the announcement that Collision Repairers and Automotive Refinishers have been added to the Green List.

MTA Chief Executive Lee Marshall says MTA, in close collaboration with the Collision Repair Association (CRA), had advocated strongly to Government to include the roles.

“We know the skilled labour shortage is the number one issue facing many of our members,” Lee says.

“It’s causing financial and emotional stress for many business owners, who face longer hours, delaying their retirement, even closure in some cases.

“These roles are also crucial for keeping Kiwis safe on the roads, and ensuring repairs are carried out quickly and professionally, so we thank the Government for listening to us.”

According to the CRA’s latest data, the industry needs around 1000 collision repairers and refinishers. Vehicle repairs can take between six and 12 weeks as a result.

And most collision repairers are family-owned businesses that are already under considerable financial pressure. In an industry where most of the revenue comes from a small number of insurance companies essentially fix pricing, businesses face pressures on both sides of the equation.

In its election year call to the next Government, Driving New Zealand Forward, MTA also called for the processing of overseas applications to be sped up and simplified – members say it can currently take months for an application to be processed.

And Lee says in any case, the Green List additions are only a short-term solution.

“The Green List is a welcome short-term fix. But employers want to hire local talent and give up-and-coming young Kiwis a step into the industry.

“At the moment, we just don’t have the number of good apprentices that employers need. We need some answers, direction and involvement with Te Pūkenga, which to an outside eye is in a state of confusion.

“We need automotive businesses to have a greater say and involvement in how training is developed and run. MTA previously had representatives on the board of MITO and we were supportive of the move to Te Pūkenga, and what was originally sold as increased voice and representation in the vocational system. In reality, the opposite has been true – we have probably never been further away.”

Lee also says the Apprenticeship Boost scheme, which pays employers $500 a month for first and second-year apprentices, should be extended.

“It’s helped more than 60,000 apprentices across a range of industries get roles, but it’s due to finish at the end of next year. There is also no doubt the government could get better bang for buck with a system targeted to role types in shortage.

“We’ve urged all political parties to remove the uncertainty and make it permanent – it works.”

  • The Motor Trade Association (Inc) (MTA) was founded in 1917. MTA currently represents approximately 3800 businesses within the automotive industry.Members operate businesses including automotive repairers (both heavy and light vehicle),collision repair,service stations, vehicle importers and distributors and vehicle sales. The automotive industryemploys 62,700peopleand contributesaround $5.5billionto the economy.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Free Speech Union: Employees’ Rights To Freedom Of Thought & Speech

The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More

Labour: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More


 
 
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More

National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More


Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 