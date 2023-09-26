Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes National’s Sanction Regime On The Job-Seeker Benefit
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Taxpayers’ Union welcomes National’s
sanction regime on the Job-Seeker
Benefit
Responding to National’s proposed
changes to the Job-Seeker benefit scheme, Taxpayers’
Union National Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves,
said:
“The current job-seeker benefit arrangements
incentivize freeriding and provide little accountability for
non-compliance. Taxpayers deserve to know that their money
is only going towards helping people who actually intend to
get back into work.
“While Kiwis actively seeking
work should have the funding assurance to tide them over
during periods of unemployment, it is vital that those who
breach the obligations of their benefit face
consequences.
“National’s proposals are a step in
the right direction. Clearly the first attempt to resolve
breaches should be non-financial, but ultimately, those who
repeatedly breach the requirements of their taxpayer-funded
benefit should be sanctioned
financially.”
