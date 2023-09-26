Labour’s Pharmac Policy A Placebo
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Labour has just announced a policy to increase Pharmac
funding by $1billion over four years to fund additional
medicines.
With the current Pharmac budget of
$1.2billion per year and needing a further $213million, by
Minister Verrall’s own admission, just to keep up with
current costs - then this is nothing but a placebo
announcement.
Not only is the Pharmac model a failure,
which Labour and other parties seek to persist with, but New
Zealand is now investing less than a third per person of
what Australia does for access to first world
pharmaceuticals.
New Zealand First has already
announced a policy to get rid of Pharmac and replace it with
a model that works, then add an extra $1.3billion per year
to its currently grossly underfunded budget.
That is
the kind of real investment that is needed.
Labour is
persisting with a $30 billion blow out in light rail, three
Auckland tunnels – two across the harbour and one through
the North Shore, which shows that they simply don’t care
about investing properly in public
health.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Whether Winston Peters Can Be A Moderating Influence
As the centre-right has (finally!) been subjected to media interrogation, the polls are indicating that some voters may be starting to have second thoughts about the wisdom of giving National and ACT the power to govern alone. That’s why yesterday’s Newshub/Reid Research poll had the National/ACT combo dropping to 60 seats, which is already one short of a governing majority. On current standings, the centre-right would need to get a green light from Winston Peters before it could pass any significant legislation. Christopher Luxon, David Seymour and Peters would be an unlikely governing troika in any space time continuum. More