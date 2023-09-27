Leaflet Campaign Ranks Party Climate Policies -- National And NZ First Bad, ACT Worst

Climate change campaigners will be delivering 40,000 leaflets around the country to alert voters about which parties are best and worst on climate change policies. See attached leaflet.

"You wouldn't know it from a lot of political posturing in this election, but the most important issue facing New Zealand is the world’s climate crisis," Vote for Climate spokesperson Jenny Sahng said.

"We can’t have representatives who are still in denial about the true gravity of the situation."

"We understand that cost of living is important right now. But why do we have to choose one, when we can solve both in one go? Not doing anything about climate change results in communities being hurt by crop-destroying weather events, hard-to-heat homes, profiteering by energy gentailers and supermarkets, and loss of home & health due to floods, storms, wildfires, and droughts. A vote for climate action is a vote for a better cost of living.”

Vote for Climate is distributing leaflets to towns and cities around the country, ranking each party's climate policies.

"The results are stark: Te Pati Maori and the Greens have the best policies and track records on strong climate action. Together with Labour, they would provide the best coalition for climate. National and NZ First have been obstructive in giving New Zealand a shot at a decent response to climate change. ACT is worst of all, especially given that they denied climate change in the 2000s, and are proposing to scrap the Zero Carbon Act." The leaflets explain the ranking and links for further reading.

"We urge all voters to vote for a party that takes the climate crisis seriously, and has policies that line up with what all the experts are saying - we need bold change now."

