Labour’s Fiscal Plan Doubles Down On More Spending, High Taxes And Runaway Debt
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Labour Party’s Fiscal Plan,
Taxpayers’ Union Head of Campaigns, Callum Purves,
said:
“Labour’s current economic plan of
overtaxing hard-working New Zealanders just to waste money
on middle-managers, consultants and vanity projects clearly
isn’t working. With the highest level of Government
spending we have ever had, Labour is robbing our children by
racking up billions upon billions more in debt every
year.
“In its latest fiscal plan, Labour has doubled
down on its high tax, high borrowing, and high spending
model. When Treasury noted only two weeks ago that a
razor-thin increase in borrowing would see New Zealand
unable to return to surplus within the forecast period, for
Labour not to announce significant cuts to Government waste
is deeply irresponsible.
“When asked how Labour
planned to deal with any large unexpected costs, as expected
Robertson’s reply was “through the balance sheet.” In
other words, Labour is already planning to borrow more to
make ends meet. With every household’s share of this debt
now at nearly $82,000 and rising fast, New Zealand can’t
afford more of the same.
“Wasting billions on a GST
policy that economists almost universally call inefficient
and ineffective is bull-headed to the extreme. New
Zealanders deserve sound, properly-costed policies and
unfortunately that is not what they’re getting with this
GST fiasco. The Taxpayers’ Union is once again calling to
establish an independent electoral policy costing body so
Kiwis can make informed choices at the ballot
box.”
