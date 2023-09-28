Grocery Supply Code Will Drive Food Prices Even Higher
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on the Grocery Supply Code of Conduct coming
into force, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“The grocery supply code of conduct has
completely missed the root causes of New Zealand’s
sky-high grocery prices. Lack of competition in the sector
is absolutely the main driving factor behind this, but
rather than bringing prices down this code will only make
things worse.
“The Government props up food prices
by refusing to allow competition to spring up, through both
its overly restrictive planning regulation and making it
nigh-on impossible to attract competition from overseas. A
law which requires any competitors which spring up to supply
their competition with produce at wholesale prices is of
course going to send foreign investors
running.
“Rather than answering every problem with
soundbite policies promising more bureaucracy, if the
Government really wants to help Kiwis struggling under the
cost-of-living crisis then it needs to cut the red tape and
allow proper competition to the grocery
duopoly.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: The Vested Interests Shaping National Party Policies
As the National Party gets closer to government, lobbyists, and business interests are lining up for influence to get policies adopted. It’s therefore in the public interest to have much more scrutiny and transparency about potential conflicts of interest that might arise. One of the key influencers is ex-Cabinet Minister turned businessman, Steven Joyce, whose continued sway with National & various business interests provides a case study in how NZ politics works. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More