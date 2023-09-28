Ministry Of Education Still Failing To Deliver For Kiwi Kids
Thursday, 28 September 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the release of the OECD’s latest
Education at a Glance report, Taxpayers’ Union
Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:
“Since 2018,
investment received by the Ministry of Education has
increased by nearly 75%. Despite this, outcomes for our
children are getting worse and worse by the year. Like with
so many other departments across the public service, serious
questions need to be asked about where this extra money has
gone.
“Chucking billions upon billions more into
the bureaucratic black hole clearly hasn’t been working,
when this increasingly seems to be wasted on a growing
culture of inefficiency across the public sector. With the
Ministry of Education unable to tackle core problems like
40% of schoolkids still failing to regularly attend school,
it’s no wonder Kiwi kids are being left
behind.”
“Any incoming government needs to take a
long, hard look at how taxpayers’ money is being spent,
zero-base funding and do much more than just pay lip service
to getting essential services like education working
again.”
