Taxpayers’ Union Slams National’s Alternative Fiscal Plan
Friday, 29 September 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the plan
released by the National Party today saying it barely
touches the sides in terms of cutting waste, and realigning
the sector to live within the country’s
means.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Jordan
Williams said:
“We expected the National Party to
set operating allowances at least as small as what Sir Bill
English achieved decade ago. Instead, the amounts are nearly
four times larger, and somehow National says it is
‘prudent’.
“Grant Robertson has increased
government spending by 70 percent. The National Party should
be saving money, not simply saying ‘we’ll grow it a
little slower’.
“National’s plan wont even get
the books back into surplus any sooner than Labour. That
means three-and-a-half more years of even more borrowing,
and billions more taxpayer dollars wasted on servicing
interest payments.
“This certainly snookers Labour
though – it looks like those 16,000 extra bureaucrats’
jobs are safe under National. Frankly, that’s not good
enough.
“Taxpayers want a Finance Minister to make
the tough and necessary calls. While this plan ticks
political boxes, it continues to kick the can down the road
and is dangerous if and when New Zealand next faces an
economic or natural disaster
disruption.”
