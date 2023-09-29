Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tough Times Ahead For Children In Hardship Under Next Government, CPAG Warns

Friday, 29 September 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: CPAG

The Child Poverty Action Group is asking the National Party to make good on its commitment to children in poverty, but says the party’s fiscal plan reveals it has no desire or intention to help those living in the greatest poverty in Aotearoa.

Today the National Party revealed its fiscal plan with $2 billion cut from the amount forecast to be spent on benefits over the four-year forecast period.

Just two days earlier on the Newshub leaders’ debate on Wednesday evening, both Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon promised to stick to the targets outlined in the Child Poverty Reduction Act (2018) and both said they would halve child poverty by 2028.

CPAG convenor Alan Johnson said the leaders’ words were hollow, with neither major party showing any policy that reflects a real commitment to children in poverty.

"For many of us, overcoming child poverty is the right and compassionate thing to do. Right now, our economic system is restricting many families who want to do well for their kids," he said.

"People across our communities - our teachers, healthcare workers, supermarket workers, caregivers, friends, neighbours - are being swept into poverty by systems that make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

"As these constraints are placed on them, many parents continue doing their best - using all their energy and problem-solving skills to help their children."

Labour has virtually turned its back on many of the recommendations of the 2019 Welfare Expert Advisory Group, and appears to have shelved its Working For Families review, Mr Johnson said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Working for Families is a weekly payment (made up of the family tax credit and the in work tax credit) to the caregiver that is supposed to help meet the needs of children and prevent child poverty in low-to-middle income families.

But 200,000 children of the poorest children miss out on the In Work Tax Credit because their parents are on a benefit or a part benefit.

"To significantly improve child poverty, the full package needs to be given to those families that currently miss out," Mr Johnson said.

Instead, both Labour and National have said they will increase the In Work Tax Credit to nearly $100 a week from April 2024. They have chosen to continue to ignore the plight of the 200,000 poorest children and increase the discrimination against them.

Moreover, by leaving the very low threshold of $42,700 (from which WFF starts to sharply reduce) unchanged for the next 3 years, they make the work disincentive for the ‘working poor’ even worse.

Labour ignored reporting by Inland Revenue that found our tax system to be unfair, with large holdings of wealth held largely untaxed, by the very top earners.

Instead of adopting a tax on the holders of wealth, they chose to take GST off fresh fruit and vegetables, a policy universally described by economists as expensive and of most benefit to higher income people while ineffective in delivering significant benefits to the families most in need of help..

National, as well as cutting benefits, wants to toughen the sanctions in the already broken welfare system -- a move that is not backed by a shred of evidence that they will be effective in getting those on benefits into suitable paid work.

It will also peg benefit rises to inflation, meaning people in our most vulnerable communities will fall even further behind over time.

"So while we are pleased to see both party leaders publically saying they care about child poverty -- their actions don’t reflect that," Mr Johnson said.

"We can and should expect better. The systems that lock people into poverty do not have to be designed that way. Labour and National have let out children down."

In early 2023 the UN Committee reconsidered New Zealand’s commitment to the UN Convention, and reassessed whether the government was meeting its obligations to children.

The UN Committee specifically welcomed the Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018, the four Wellbeing Budgets, the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy 2019 and the Families Package (2018).

It was, however, still concerned about rates of child poverty and housing deprivation.

The UN Committee picked up on a new concern raised by CPAG in its reporting -- that of food insecurity and hunger experienced by children in New Zealand.

The UN said: " The Committee is however seriously concerned that a significant proportion of children live in poverty and experience food insecurity and severe housing deprivation, including homelessness, insecurity of tenure, and overcrowding, resulting in poorer health and education outcomes, disproportionately affecting Māori and Pasifika children."

In March, official child poverty statistics showed little movement in rates since 2018, and CPAG then warned that without any real shift in policy it would be difficult for any government to meet its ten-year targets by 2028.

CPAG says all political parties should be creating policies that ensure children have access to education, housing and food.

CPAG created 11 policy briefs in June outlining how New Zealand could eradicate child poverty.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CPAG on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
National Party: New Gang Laws In First 100 Days

National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More


Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


Green Party: National's Welfare Policy Is Cruel

“National is deliberately and heartlessly choosing to make life harder for thousands of people. A National government would literally leave children to go hungry and punish families. It is cruel, ill-thought out, and will endanger the wellbeing of thousands of people,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More

National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 