Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Review Of Wellbeing Strategy Needed As Police Recruitment Declines; Suicides Continue

Friday, 29 September 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Blue Hope Foundation

Hatikvah Blue Hope Foundation is gravely concerned following the suicide of another serving police officer in the past month, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the grieving family.

This tragedy comes as NZ Police is seeing a staggering 48.5% decline in recruitment applications over the past four years (as reported by AM).

These crises demonstrate the need for urgency in reevaluating how we support our police personnel.

Data obtained under the Official Information highlights a shrinking interest in law enforcement careers, with new applications falling from 7973 in 2019 to 4108 last year.

Government plans to recruit 1800 new officers by this year have been stymied, while the Police Association points to increased dangers for frontline officers as a deterrent to recruitment.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

But that is not the only driver of decreasing recruitment.

The Foundation has repeatedly highlighted the extensive but unacknowledged issue of PTSD affecting serving and retired officers.

This hidden crisis can have disastrous consequences, including suicide. Sadly, the Coroners Act hinders the effectiveness of formal probes in these tragedies, obstructing health and safety-centric police bosses from identifying root causes.

The recruitment struggle prompts a critical question: Isn't it both economically sound and morally imperative to invest in the well-being of our existing officers?

By aligning with international safety protocols such as ISO 45003, a set of international guidelines designed to help organisations improve their employees' mental well-being and psychological safety and adopting effective case management, we can notably improve the quality of life for our officers.

Police Association president Chris Cahill acknowledges the global nature of the recruitment crisis, and the Foundation argues New Zealand can set a precedent by implementing high-quality occupational health measures tailored for the police service.

The Foundation advocates a move away from a singular focus on recruitment towards an encompassing plan centred on current police officer welfare. By tirelessly promoting best practices in occupational health, raising awareness of PTSD, and striving for suicide prevention, we aim to improve police worker rights and fortify the service.

Swift action from the government and associated entities is now more crucial than ever.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Blue Hope Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Peter Dunne: Hipkins Will Be Held Responsible, But Not To Blame

Chris Hipkins demonstrated enthusiasm borne of desperation in the second leaders' debate. After his lacklustre performance in the first debate and on the campaign trail, he needed to. What was most notable was his focus on National's record when in office, rather than his government's own achievements. But it's unlikely to be enough to reverse Labour's declining fortunes. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
National Party: New Gang Laws In First 100 Days

National will introduce new legislation in its first 100 days in office giving police more tools to crack down on gangs. “Gang membership has increased by 70%, violent crime is up 33%, and serious assaults have more than doubled. Kiwis are sick of seeing gang members taking over small towns, intimidating the public, and organising ram raids." says Mark Mitchell. More


Labour Party: National Out Of Ideas On Law & Order

After years of criticising the Government on law and order, National have conceded they have no new ideas and instead copied Labour’s Police policy announced three weeks ago. “Labour has backed our Police since day one. We’ve increased constabulary numbers by 1,800, meaning that every district in the country has seen more Police,” says Ginny Andersen. More


National Party: More Police To Target Inner-City Crime

A National Government will deliver more frontline police officers to focus on inner-city crime prevention and enforcement. “Crime has escalated under Labour, particularly in downtown and CBD areas including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton," says Mark Mitchell. More


Green Party: National's Welfare Policy Is Cruel

“National is deliberately and heartlessly choosing to make life harder for thousands of people. A National government would literally leave children to go hungry and punish families. It is cruel, ill-thought out, and will endanger the wellbeing of thousands of people,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More

National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 