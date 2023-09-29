Governor-General’s Official Visit To Malaysia
Friday, 29 September 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Government House
The Governor-General of New Zealand, Rt Hon Dame Cindy
Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies will depart for an official
visit to Malaysia on Sunday 1 October 2023.
Their
Excellencies are travelling to Malaysia at the invitation of
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the Malaysian King), to
highlight Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with a
valued trade, political, and defence partner. New Zealand
was one of a small group of countries to establish formal
relations with Malaysia immediately upon its independence in
1957, making 2023 our 66th anniversary of diplomatic
relations.
The ceremonial aspects of the visit will be
hosted by HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) Sultan Abdullah
and HM Raja Permaisuri Agong (Queen) Tuanku Azizah. Their
Excellencies will also meet with Deputy King His Royal
Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah and Prime Minister Dato’ Sri
Anwar Ibrahim. Other elements of the programme include a
wreath laying at the Cheras Commonwealth War Graves
Cemetery; a reception for New Zealand alumni; breakfast with
Malaysian women leaders; a visit to the KYS Business School
in Melaka; a Peranakan heritage dinner; and a visit to the
Gombak Jungle
School.
