Governor-General’s Official Visit To Malaysia

The Governor-General of New Zealand, Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and Dr Richard Davies will depart for an official visit to Malaysia on Sunday 1 October 2023.

Their Excellencies are travelling to Malaysia at the invitation of His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the Malaysian King), to highlight Aotearoa New Zealand’s relationship with a valued trade, political, and defence partner. New Zealand was one of a small group of countries to establish formal relations with Malaysia immediately upon its independence in 1957, making 2023 our 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The ceremonial aspects of the visit will be hosted by HM Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) Sultan Abdullah and HM Raja Permaisuri Agong (Queen) Tuanku Azizah. Their Excellencies will also meet with Deputy King His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah and Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim. Other elements of the programme include a wreath laying at the Cheras Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery; a reception for New Zealand alumni; breakfast with Malaysian women leaders; a visit to the KYS Business School in Melaka; a Peranakan heritage dinner; and a visit to the Gombak Jungle School.

© Scoop Media

