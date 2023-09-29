National’s Fiscal Plan Continues Attack On Low Income Households
Friday, 29 September 2023, 3:36 pm
Press Release: NZCTU
National has finally released its fiscal plan
after much delay and it reveals a plan to cut the incomes
and essential public services the poorest New Zealanders
rely on, just so they can pay for tax cuts for landlords and
the well-off, says NZCTU President Richard
Wagstaff.
“Cutting $2 billion from benefits
during a cost-of-living crisis is cruel. These are the New
Zealanders who can least afford a cut and who get $2 a week
if they’re lucky from National’s tax cuts, and they
would lose $40 a week in benefit cuts. On top of that,
National would be putting up the price of public transport
and prescription drugs.
“This doesn’t just affect
workers who are out of a job, it also targets disabled New
Zealanders and people with chronic illnesses. Why is
National attacking these Kiwis who have the
least?
“Additionally, National has confirmed that it
plans to strip billions out of public services that are
already under huge strain with current resources. The scale
of the cuts that will be required to fund National’s
fiscal plan will be felt deeply whether it’s at our
borders, in our justice system, protecting our environment,
or in numerous other areas of public sector
activity.
"National’s claims that they can save
billions by firing a few comms staff (who do vital working
informing and consulting with the public) is pure
fiction,” said
Wagstaff.
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
