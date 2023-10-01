Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Announces 100 Day Action Plan

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

If New Zealanders choose a National-led government to rebuild the economy and deliver tax relief, we will go to work immediately implementing our 100 Day Action Plan, National Party Christopher Luxon says.

“New Zealanders have waited six long years for a government that focuses on what matters to them, and gets things done.

“If National can form a government after the election, we won’t wait another day to get going on delivering our broad and deep policy agenda to get New Zealand back on track.

“We have drawn up a 100 Day Action Plan to get started on rebuilding the economy, delivering tax relief, restoring law and order, and delivering better health, education, housing and infrastructure.

“We will get started on a big Parliamentary agenda by introducing legislation to:

· Remove the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax which adds 11.5 cents per litre of petrol.

· Remove the Reserve Bank’s dual mandate to get the Bank focused on putting the lid back on inflation.

· Restore 90-day employment trial periods for all businesses.

· Extend free breast cancer screening for women aged up to 74.

· Repeal Labour’s Three Waters legislation.

· Repeal Labour’s RMA 2.0 laws.

· Ban gang patches, stop gang members gathering in public, and stop known gang offenders from communicating with one another.

· Give police greater powers to search gang members for firearms and make gang membership an aggravating factor at sentencing.

· Stop taxpayer funding for cultural reports which can be used for weakening sentences for offenders.

· Extend the eligibility for remand prisoners to access rehabilitation programmes.

· Crack down on serious youth offending.

· Encourage more virtual participation in court proceedings.

“In our first 100 days we’ll also cancel Labour’s planned fuel tax hikes, repeal the Ute Tax, stop work on the Jobs Tax, instruct public sector Chief Executives to start identifying back-office savings and report their spending on consultants, ban cellphones in schools, require primary and intermediate schools to prepare to teach an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths, stop Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions, stop work on the Lake Onslow scheme, introduce a fast-track consenting regime and establish a Priority One category on the social housing waitlist to more quickly move families out of emergency housing and into permanent homes.

“These are just some of the actions a National led government will take in our first 100 days.

“All we need to get on with the job is a mandate from New Zealanders with a strong party vote for National at the election.

“As I’ve been going around the country, what is clear is that Kiwis feel we’re heading in the wrong direction and are desperate for a change of government.

“We can all start that process tomorrow when advance voting opens nationwide.

“This election is going to be close. If you want to guarantee change, you need to vote for National. A party vote for National is a vote for a government that will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living, deliver tax relief, restore law and order, and deliver better education and health care to New Zealanders. A party vote for National is also a vote for 100 days of action from a government that will get things done.”

