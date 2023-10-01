Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Let’s Vote For The Aotearoa We Deserve

Sunday, 1 October 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Future is Up to Us released today by the Green Party is a clear vision of the future we can build together.

The Green Party has also published an independent fiscal review of the policy priorities set out in The Future is Up to Us, which shows everything adds up - it’s all just a matter of political choice.

“The bland proposals put forward by other parties do not represent our future. The future is up to us, and there is not one political party with a stronger say over our future than the collective will of New Zealanders,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“An election campaign should be about hope for the future. It is a chance for people to embrace their power to change the status quo. But all we have heard so far from political leaders are different versions of the same thing.

“The two Chrises spend more time telling you who not to vote for - trying to scare you with how things will be under the other lot - than they do talking about how we build the future our tamariki deserve. It does not have to be this way. An election is a chance to tell your political leaders what you want Aotearoa to be.

“For the next two weeks, let’s shift our attention away from the bleak posturing we’ve seen so far, and talk about the Aotearoa we can become - if we just had a government with the political guts to make it happen.

The Future is Up to Us is the Green Party’s plan to transform Aotearoa to work for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The independent fiscal review we’re also releasing today shows very clearly that everything adds up, it’s all just a matter of choice.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We can have an Aotearoa where everyone has enough to live good lives; where everyone has a warm, dry, affordable and accessible home, powered by cheap, clean solar energy; where everyone has access to free dental care; and where we have restored the health and mauri of the ocean. It is all possible with the right political decisions,” says Marama Davidson.

Regarding the independent fiscal review, Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:

“A government with more Green Ministers would raise enough money from a fair tax system to support people to live good lives, guarantee everyone a warm, dry home, and take bold climate action. There is clearly enough to go around. Everything adds up. We just need a government with the political courage to make it happen.

“Right now, the wealthiest 311 families hold more wealth than half of all New Zealanders. That’s not an accident. It is the consequence of a system that taxes work rather than wealth. The independent review we are releasing today confirms that our evidence-based solutions will fix the fundamentals of our tax system to make sure everyone has enough to get by.

“This includes our plan for an Income Guarantee of at least $385 per week. It includes a tax-free threshold of $10,000, more money in the back pockets of families raising kids, and free dental care for everyone.

“Our Clean Power Payment, which will support people to cut their home energy bills with rooftop solar and other low carbon home upgrades, can also be fully met from the money we will raise from our biggest polluters.

“Our plan to make sure people have accessible and climate-friendly ways of getting around our towns and cities will be met by reallocating existing funding and modest new borrowing. Moving Auckland’s planned tunnelled light rail to street-level will save enough money to build light rail in Christchurch and Wellington too. These are the political choices we need to be getting right.

“Over the next two weeks, anything can happen. Don’t sit on the side lines - get out there and demand the future we deserve. A vote for the Green Party means more Green MPs and more Green Ministers at the decision-making table where we can make it happen,” says James Shaw.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More

Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 