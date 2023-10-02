Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sporting Shooters Association Of New Zealand (SSANZ) Calls Out Blatant Bias In Police Press Release

Monday, 2 October 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Sporting Shooters Association of New Zealand Inc

New Zealand Police are once again showing a political bias in the lead-up to the election. A press release from the 28th of September titled 10,000th person signs up to the Firearms Registry was celebrating the minority of firearms license holders who have registered their inventory of firearms with the Register.

Of deep concern to SSANZ was the inclusion of data taken from the Gun Control NZ (GCNZ)’s poll that was carried out by Horizon Research, whilst ignoring more up-to-date data. This information was contained in the ‘Notes For The Editor’ section of the release.

It stated that 71% of New Zealanders supported the registry whilst 14% opposed it, and 53% of New Zealanders felt safer with the registry and the banning of certain types of firearms. This survey was prepared in July but released on the 7th of August.

SSANZ is pointing out that a recent Council of Licensed Firearms Owners poll, conducted by Clarity Insight, has more recent data than that of GCNZ’s poll on the public perceptions of the registry and its effectiveness. The COLFO poll has findings that directly contradict that of GCNZ’s findings. The findings were that 53% of New Zealanders believe that the Register was unlikely to reduce crimes using firearms, with 83% believing that gun crime has increased since 2019. 80% also believe that New Zealand is less safe now than it was in 2019.

The conclusions of one survey are not congruent with the conclusions drawn by the other, which is the source of the concerns SSANZ has. New Zealand Police have blatantly chosen older data that suits their objectives whilst ignoring more up-to-date data with findings that undermine their viewpoints. As stated in our previous release, we are incredibly concerned that New Zealand Police are overstepping their distinct constitutional boundaries of political neutrality during this election period and trying to market policy to the public and political parties, as a change in Government looks likely.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For Police to ignore recent data in preference for older data on the same topic shows a blatant bias. If the GCNZ poll was released after that of COLFO then SSANZ would concede that the preference for the most up-to-date data is a valid one. This is not the case, and SSANZ believe that the purpose of this data being subtly included in the editor notes of the press release was so that it could be included in any articles regarding the register having over 10,000 people in its system as extra material for journalists.

SSANZ encourages Police to use the most up-to-date data available to inform policy and press releases. SSANZ also notes that Police acknowledge the importance of neutrality during the election period in their document titled Elections and political matters-a guide for Police employees on page 7. This manual notes that ‘particular care’ is required when writing press releases during the pre-election period, to maintain the image of political neutrality. We believe that ‘particular care’ was absent with this release, and that the right thing to do would have been to not include any data at all, rather than ignore COLFO’s findings in favour of GCNZ’s older findings, which shows a blatant bias.

Whilst SSANZ expects and accepts this conduct from various interest and lobby groups on both sides of the firearms debate in the leadup to the election, to have New Zealand Police engage in this behaviour is concerning, and not in line with their expectations or that of New Zealanders. SSANZ would welcome a press release with an explanation from New Zealand Police as to why they chose to ‘cherry pick’ the data they did for the release.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. On Saturday 30 September, bro, dude, maaate, political reporter Benedict Collins warned potential EV buyers to "get in quick" after National announced their policy of cutting the clean car discount. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More


National Party: Disciplined Spending, Lower Taxes, Less Debt

National claims it will restore discipline to government spending, lower taxes, & reduce net debt compared to the PREFU. “The return of a National government means a return to responsible economic management, which will enable our economy to grow and get New Zealand back on track," says Nicola Willis. More

Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


National Party: Those Who Can Work, Should Work

National will get more unemployed people off the Jobseeker benefit and into suitable work, including introducing more sanctions for those who persistently do not meet their obligations. “For those who are able to work, employment is the best way out of hardship. It provides individuals and families with greater independence, choice and opportunity." says Louise Upston. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 