Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Initiative Urges Stronger Focus On Grocery Competition And Entry

Monday, 2 October 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Wellington (Monday, 2 October 2023) - The New Zealand Initiative welcomed today’s announcement that a re-elected Labour government would ease the path for new grocers to enter the New Zealand market.

But it also warned against subsidising entry.

The Labour Party announced today that it would “back credible companies wanting to get into or expand into the New Zealand grocery business. This could include finance, making sure land is available, regulatory changes, incubating innovation and accelerating competition.”

The New Zealand Initiative’s Chief Economist Dr Eric Crampton said, “It has been effectively illegal for any new large-footprint supermarket to enter the New Zealand market at scale.

“If an entrant like Aldi or Lidl were somehow able to find sites with the right zoning, they would also need Overseas Investment Office approval on their sites. Then, they’d have to wait years for permission to build. All of it makes New Zealand simply not worth the effort.”

“Any incoming government should make it simple for new players to secure necessary zoning changes and consent to build. It should direct the Overseas Investment Office to consider new grocery retail as being in the national interest. And it could even consider mixed-use zoning liberalisation to allow apartment towers above new supermarkets. Competition and potential competition do more to protect consumers than any grocery regulator.”

The Initiative’s submissions during the Commerce Commission’s market study into grocery retail highlighted regulatory barriers to entry, which were then emphasised in the Commission’s final report. The Initiative also warned that the new regulatory code, which could require an entrant like Aldi to supply existing supermarkets with Aldi’s products at government-regulated prices, could discourage entry.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr Crampton continued, “If regulatory entry barriers are eased, grocers like Aldi or Lidl will come here if they find it profitable to do so. But dangling a promise of government-subsidised financing or other sweeteners would have perverse consequences. Retailers who would come here anyway may hold out in hope of subsidy. And others who enter only because of a subsidy are likely to demand ongoing subsidies.”

Submission: The Grocery Industry Competition Bill 
Submission: Issues raised at the consultation conference on the Commission’s market study into the retail grocery sector draft report.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Free Speech Union: Academic Freedom At Risk

The results of an internal University of Auckland survey has confirmed concerns that the Free Speech Union has raised for several years: academic freedom is under fire in NZ. "Inexplicably, the Tertiary Education Union, the outfit responsible for representing university staffs' interests and voices, refused to comment on these results," says Jonathan Ayling. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies

The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More


 
 
National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Labour Party: National’s Plan Means More Cuts, More Kids In Poverty

National’s fiscal plan has failed to fill the massive fiscal hole in its dodgy tax scheme, it will mean more cuts to public services, more children being put into poverty, and an end to action on climate change. To make matters worse, National have tried to make their numbers add up by cutting benefits to the tune of $2 billion. More

Election Mediawatching: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending that it’s a close race anymore TVNZ’s political team have decided to just be straight with their audience. a href="https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2309/S00041/tvnz-political-reporter-gives-up-and-call-election-for-national.htm"> More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 