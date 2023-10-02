Our Intentions: Examining The Effectiveness Of Government Arrangements To Address Child Poverty
Monday, 2 October 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We have published
some information about a performance audit we are
carrying out to examine the effectiveness of government
arrangements to address child poverty.
Reducing child
poverty is a priority for the government. Achieving the legislative
targets for reducing child poverty requires effective
plans. It also requires the public sector to be working
together to support the plans, with clear roles,
accountabilities, and monitoring and reporting of
progress.
Our performance audit will look at the
effectiveness of governance, management, and monitoring and
reporting arrangements to reduce child poverty. Given the
higher rates of child poverty amongst Māori, Pasifika, and
people with disabilities, we will also look at how well
government agencies are engaging with these groups and
children and young people to inform their plans and
actions.
We want to understand what is working well
and where opportunities lie to make
improvements.
Learn more about this work on
our website.
We’d like your
feedback: Our website includes a feedback form.
Please tell us if you found our information
useful.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Free Speech Union: Academic Freedom At Risk
The results of an internal University of Auckland survey has confirmed concerns that the Free Speech Union has raised for several years: academic freedom is under fire in NZ. "Inexplicably, the Tertiary Education Union, the outfit responsible for representing university staffs' interests and voices, refused to comment on these results," says Jonathan Ayling. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Cynical Brutality Of The Centre-Right’s Welfare Policies
The centre-right’s enthusiasm for forcing people off the benefit and into paid work is matched only by the enthusiasm (shared by Treasury & the Reserve Bank) for throwing people out of work to curb inflation and achieve the optimal balance of workers to job seekers to keep the economy humming. National, ACT, & New Zealand First are competing for votes over who can impose the most punitive policies on those who rely on benefits for survival. The sick, the disabled? Make ‘em get out there and compete for work! More