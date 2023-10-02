Our Intentions: Examining The Effectiveness Of Government Arrangements To Address Child Poverty

We have published some information about a performance audit we are carrying out to examine the effectiveness of government arrangements to address child poverty.

Reducing child poverty is a priority for the government. Achieving the legislative targets for reducing child poverty requires effective plans. It also requires the public sector to be working together to support the plans, with clear roles, accountabilities, and monitoring and reporting of progress.

Our performance audit will look at the effectiveness of governance, management, and monitoring and reporting arrangements to reduce child poverty. Given the higher rates of child poverty amongst Māori, Pasifika, and people with disabilities, we will also look at how well government agencies are engaging with these groups and children and young people to inform their plans and actions.

We want to understand what is working well and where opportunities lie to make improvements.

