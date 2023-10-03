Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
How AI Is Changing Democracy: Nudging, Microtargeting, And Epistemic Bubbles

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 8:52 am
Press Release: Maxim Institute

Today, Maxim Institute releases our latest discussion paper, “How AI is changing democracy: nudging, microtargeting, and epistemic bubbles.” According to the authors, “AI brings many benefits to society that may come to affect nearly every area of human experience, it also poses risks to government and elections.”

With the election just around the corner, it's crucial to be aware of the seismic impact AI will have on our democratic process. We must take a closer look at these challenges and work to overcome them so our democracy remains robust.

The paper examines phenomena such as "nudging" and the dissemination of misleading information, which have long existed in political processes but have gained unprecedented reach and speed through AI. Furthermore, it discusses the dangers of psychographic profiling and microtargeting, which have become powerful tools for influencing elections and policy outcomes. AI is building a picture of humanity; however, “it is a simulacrum—which does not reflect our human complexity.”

The paper has three major recommendations for mitigating the effects of AI going forward:

  • At the individual level. We must all be aware of AI's impact, analyse online sources, broaden our horizons, and reduce the effect of nudging, microtargeting, and disinformation.
  • At the national government level. Government should create an AI Coordination Group under the PM's Department. The Group would oversee AI use by Ministries, enhance data protection, and review existing laws and regulations.
  • At the international level. New Zealand must join the global effort to prevent AI from undermining democracy. Human accountability is essential, and people, not technology, should be at the core of public power.

We must ensure that AI strengthens, not undermines, our democracy. Collectively, we must take action to safeguard our democratic principles. Through vigilance, awareness, and international cooperation, we can navigate AI's impact on democracy and emerge with our institutions secure.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2310/EMB_WEB__How_AI_is_changing_democracy_Oct_23.pdf

© Scoop Media

